Tata Sky introduces new regional and sports packs, reduces pricing for 21 channels

Tata Sky Regional and Sports Packs, Plans, Channels, Price List: Tata Sky has announced some new packs and made some changes to its existing channel prices, reported Trak.in. As per the report, new channel prices will be effective from April 23, 2019, but the Tata Sky website is still not showing the changes. The new channel prices have altered the prices of some of the curated and broadcasters packs offered by Tata Sky.

Advertising

According to the report, broadcasters have altered the prices for their channel, which made Tata Sky to change the prices as well. While most of the pay channels have reduced their prices, some have increased their prices as well. Apart from the price change, Tata Sky has also launched new regional and sports packs.

Tata Sky new regional and sports packs

The DTH operator launched four regional Lite packs– Gujarati Lite Pack (costs Rs 146, includes 66 channels), Gujarati Lite HD Pack (costs Rs 239, includes 68 channels), Odia Lite Pack (costs Rs 167, includes 62 channels), and Odia Lite HD Pack (costs Rs 262, includes 64 channels). Tata Sky introduced two new sports packs– Sports Pack (costs Rs 139, includes 13 channels), and Sports HD Pack (costs Rs 181, includes 13 channels).

Tata Sky new broadcasters packs

The price cut has major come from broadcasters like TV18 and Viacom18. It’s only Food Food channel, which has increased its price, the rest of the 21 channels are now available at a lesser cost. The change in channel prices has altered the prices of broadcasters pack. The Colors Hindi Pack, which was priced at Rs 35 earlier, now costs Rs 30, whereas the Zee Prime English Pack, which used to cost Rs 25, now costs Rs 15.

Advertising

Also read | Tata Sky channel packs under new TRAI regulations: New plans and price

Other changes in broadcasters pack include– Colors Karnataka Family costs Rs 35, instead of Rs 45, Colors Gujarat Family, Colors Maharashtra Family Pack, COlors Odia Family, Colors Bengal Family packs cost Rs 30, instead of Rs 35.

Colors Telugu Value ad Colors Tamil Value now cost Rs 15, instead of Rs 19. Zee Prime English HD now costs Rs 25, which used to cost Rs 35. The report mentions that several broadcasters have announced new packs as well, which will be available to Tata Sky subscribers soon.