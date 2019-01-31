Tata Sky DTH channels selection process: How to choose channels online for Tata Sky TV

Tata Sky Channels Selection Process: The new framework from TRAI for cable television in India into effect from February 1, 2019, which is tomorrow. Subscribers need to select at least 100 channels before the deadline today.

Tata Sky has also put out channel list and pricing as per TRAI’s guidelines. Here is how Tata Sky users can pick their 100 channels.

Tata Sky: How to choose 100 or more channels under new TRAI rules

To select the new 100 channels pack on Tata Sky, subscribers can go to the official website of the company. There’s also the option of logging into official Tata Sky app on Android or iOS.

Users will have to log in using their mobile number or the subscriber ID. Users can log in after entering the OTP sent to their registered mobile number.

Once you are logged in, Tata Sky subscribers be shown a monthly pack, which is based on their current usage. Users have the option of seeing what channels are there in this and sticking with this pack or creating a new one from scratch.

There are also curated Tata Sky monthly packs, but again you do not have to stick with these.

Users can also manually select 100 channels to make their list. It is worth mentioning that one HD channel will be counted as two SD channels in this list of 100 or more channels. The price of each paid channel or a channel bouquet is extra.

The network capacity fee (NCF) is the same for all operators, which is Rs 130 + 18 per cent GST that amounts to Rs 153. The price of the paid channels is added to the list. If users choose more than 100 channels, the NCF is Rs 20 for an extra 25 channels. The price of paid channels or bouquet packs is extra as well.

Tata Sky is showing prices inclusive of taxes on the website. After you have created the pack, and are satisfied with this, you can just click on select and proceed. This will be your new pack from February 1.

Tata Sky says if you have done a long term recharge, the amount will be credit to your account as well.