Tata Sky discontinues SD set-top box, HD box now priced at Rs 1,399

As of now, Tata Sky users can choose between four set-top boxes including High Definition, + High Definition, Ultra High Definition 4K, and Tata Sky Binge+.

Tata Sky has discontinued its Standard Definition (SD) set-top box for new DTH subscribers. The SD set-top box, which was available at Rs 1,399 after a recent price-cut is no longer listed on the company’s official website. DreamDTH first reported that Tata Sky SD Box will not be sold after February 5, 2020.

As of now, Tata Sky users can choose between four set-top boxes including High Definition, + High Definition, Ultra High Definition 4K, and Tata Sky Binge+. However, those who bought Tata Sky’s SD set-top box before this date will continue to get support and warranty.

The prices start at Rs 1,399 for the Tata Sky HD set-top box. So the HD set-top box is available at the same price as its SD set-top, which has been discontinued. It supports Dolby Digital Surround sound, 1080i resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio display as well as access to Tata Sky services such as Fitness, Musci, Cooking, and more.

The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is available at Rs 5,999, while the Tata Sky 4K STB can be bought at Rs 6,400. The Tata Sky+ HD STB is the most expensive at Rs 9,300.

Meanwhile, rival Airtel Digital TV continues to offer SD set-top box, which is priced at Rs 1,100. The HD Set-top box from the company will cost Rs 1,300. Dish TV offers its HD set-top box along with a one-month subscription, lifetime warranty at Rs 1,690.

