Tata Sky discontinues annual, semi-annual long term plans for new subscribers

Tata Sky has discontinued long term plans of six and 12 months for new subscribers, except for Malayalam and Marathi channel subscribers on select plans. According to a Telecom Talk report, the semi-annual and annual packs that the Tata Sky new users were able to select with set-top boxes have been discontinued by the DTH provider.

However, Tata Sky will continue to give its cashback offer on annual plans, which offers its subscribers a month’s worth of cashback if they choose to pay for 12 months at once. The cashback is deposited in a user’s account within 48 hours of payment and can be used towards other services as well such as Tata Sky Binge or to buy other add-on channels, etc.

But the long term channel packs for new subscribers have been discontinued. As per the report, new users of Malayalam or Marathi channels can choose semi-annual packs on SD Kerala Super plan and the Marathi SD Basic plan. Prior to discontinuation, the semi-annual plan was applicable on a lot more channel packs in High Definition (HD) as well as Standard Definition (SD).

Some of such channel packs include SD Kannada Super, HD Kannada Value, SD Kannada Value, SD Telugu Super, HD Hindi Basic, SD Kerala Super, SD Tamil Super, SD Telugu Value, and more. The report added that the annual plan option was available for channel packs such as Tamil Super Annual, SD Kannada Super Annual, and SD Telugu Super Annual.

As for the cashback offer, as mentioned previously, users will need to pay for 12 months at once to avail it. However, under this offer, the subscribers will have the option to add or drop channels anytime. Another benefit the service is offering is that users will have the option to temporarily suspend their account if required.