Tata Sky to cut channels; reduce bill amount by Rs 100 per month for 70 lakh users

Tata Sky will be giving all of these 70 lakh subscribers a 15-day notice before rationalising their subscription. (Image: Tata Sky) Tata Sky will be giving all of these 70 lakh subscribers a 15-day notice before rationalising their subscription. (Image: Tata Sky)

Tata Sky will cancel channels or subscription packs of around 70 lakh of its subscribers. A report from The Economic Times states that this move will come into effect from June 15 and will help retain customers — who are currently unable to pay their subscription charges due to the economic impact of the pandemic.

The company will be giving all 70 lakh subscribers a 15-day notice before rationalising their subscription. This will help the company in retaining customers by driving down the cost of subscription for subscribers to under Rs 350. As of now, the company has not provided any details as to what is the criteria it will be looking at in customers for cancelling channels or subscription packs.

With this move, the company will help subscribers save between Rs 60 to Rs 100 per month. Subscribers who still want the channels or the packs that the company is cutting can simply do so by giving a missed call to a predefined number.

Tata Sky Managing Director Harit Nagpal told the publication that 10 lakh of the company’s inactive subscribers once again became active in March due to the lockdown. He further noted, the company lost 10 lakh subscribers in April and another five lakh did not recharge in May.

Also Read: Tata Sky broadband’s unlimited internet plans are no longer unlimited: What you need to know

Nagpal also said that they are looking at the analytics, which shows that all of the customers that are currently vulnerable. He said, that this will be the first time that the company will be using its analytics to downgrade and not up-sell packs.

The report also states that the company saw a total of 50 lakh subscribers logging in into its website or app in May. Out of these 50 lakh subscribers, 70 per cent came to either cancel their subscriptions or reduce their monthly bills.

Also Read: Now watch educational ‘Swayam Prabha’ channels for free on Tata Sky, Airtel DTH

In related news, Tata Sky recently introduced a seven-day balance loan for deactivated user accounts to try and bring them back on to the platform. Under this offer, customers get a seven-day credit on their subscription account if they are unable to recharge their accounts. The loan amount will be debited from the user’s Tata Sky account balance on the eighth day.

To get the 7-day credit, customers can simply give a missed call on 080-61999922 from their registered mobile number. After which, their account will be credited with the balance within the next four hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd