Tata Sky broadband introduces new unlimited plans starting at Rs 590

Tata Sky is one of the most popular DTH service providers in India. While the company might primarily focus on providing customers with DTH services it also provides users with broadband services in 21 cities. Now, the company has started offering unlimited data plans to its subscribers as well.

Tata Sky broadband has different price brackets for its unlimited plans in different circles starting at Rs 590. Introduction of these new plans seems like a bid to take on Reliance Jio GigaFiber, under which users are expected to get bundled Wi-Fi, TV and landline services, ahead of its full rollout.

The company has introduced a number of unlimited data plans for the Ahemdabad circle. The plans start at Rs 590 and provide customers with 16 Mbps speed along with a free router and data rollover services. Other plans include Rs 700 for 25 Mbps, Rs 800 for 50 Mbps, Rs 1,100 for 75 Mbps and Rs 1,300 for 100 Mbps. While most of these plans have high-speed data caps, the Rs 1,300 plan comes with no such data caps and will let consumers browse the net constantly at 100 Mbps.

In the Hyderabad circle, Tata Sky only offers broadband services to users with a minimum subscription period of three months. There the customers will be able to get the company’s 30 Mbps unlimited data connection priced at Rs 2,847, the 50 Mbps connection at Rs 3,447 and the 100 Mbps connection at Rs 4,197 for three months.

Prices for other circles including Noida, Delhi and Mumbai are the same. The company offers monthly, 3-months, 6-months and yearly plans in these circles. The plans begin at Rs 999 for 25 Mbps, Rs 1,249 for 50 Mbps and Rs 1,599 for 100 Mbps.

Tata Sky is rapidly increasing its broadband operations since it has started. Last month the company expanded its broadband services from 14 cities to 21 cities like Surat, Navi Mumbai, Jaipur and more. We expect the company to soon expand its operations to other cities also.