Tata Sky Binge: What is it, monthly cost, free Amazon FireTV Stick, and more details

Tata Sky has launched its Binge platform that gives its subscribers access to digital content and multiple apps on their TV via Amazon Prime Stick. Tata Sky is giving away free Amazon PrimeTV Stick to users who opt for the service and three months of Amazon Prime access will also be included.

Tata Sky Binge service will be free for a month, the company said in a press release. In addition to more than 5,000 titles from Tata Sky video-on-demand collection, Binge users will be able to access digital content from Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, and Hungama Play. More benefits like shows from the past seven days are included as well. We look at questions around what is Tata Sky Binge service, subscription cost, what all does it include, free benefits, and more:

Tata Sky Binge: What is it?

Tata Sky Binge is a service that will allow its subscribers to stream digital content from various apps through a single platform and single subscription fee. Binge will be accessible through Amazon FireTV Stick. It should be noted that Binge requires an active WiFi connection and a user’s TV also must have an HDMI port for FireTV Stick to be plugged in.

Tata Sky Binge: How much does the subscription cost?

Tata Sky Binge subscribers will be charged Rs 249 per month and the charges will be debited from the subscriber’s Tata Sky DTH account monthly. However, the company is offering free trial access to Binge for 30 days. This apart, new subscribers will also be able to access Amazon Prime services for free for three months.

Tata Sky Binge: Will Amazon PrimeTV Stick cost extra?

No, Amazon FireTV Stick – Tata Sky edition will be provided to subscribers for free along with Alexa voice remote, which will include the Binge app. To give a perspective, the FireTV Stick with Alexa voice remote and TV Control is priced at Rs 3,999. The Alexa voice and TV remote is sold separately at Rs 1,999. There is also a 4K version of the Fire TV Stick, which is priced at Rs 5,999.

Tata Sky Binge: What will it include?

Tata Sky Binge will include access to digital content from hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, Hungama Play and more than 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky’s voice-on-demand library. Subscribers will also be able to access benefits of Amazon Prime such as early access to deals on Amazon, as well as fast and free shipping, access to Prime Video content, millions of songs on Prime Music, as well as eBooks with Prime Reading. Tata Sky Binge app will also let users watch shows for the past seven days via the Binge app.