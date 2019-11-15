Tata Sky Binge to offer Zee5 subscription for free

Tata Sky Binge, a service that gives its subscribers access to digital content and multiple apps on their TV, has added Zee5 to its list of content providers. This means Tata Sky Binge users can now access Zee5 content without any extra cost. This is in addition to content from Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, and Hungama Play that the service already offers. Tata Sky Binge users can also watch than 5,000 titles from Tata Sky video-on-demand collection.

Zee5 OTT platform is said to offer more than 100,000 hours of content in 12 languages. This includes over 500 TV shows, more than 3500 movies, original web series, international plays, over 4000 music videos, and more. In addition, users can also access more than 90 LIVE TV channels on Zee5.

Tata Sky Binge was launched in May with Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, and Hungama Play OTT platforms. Tata Sky subscribers can access Binge via Amazon Fire TV Stick at Rs 249 per month. Tata Sky Binge app also lets users watch shows for the past seven days via the Binge app.

The access to Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, and Hungama Play is free, while Amazon Prime Video is free for only first three months. Tata Sky Binge comes bundled with Amazon Fire TV Stick worth Rs 3,999. Amazon is also offering a free trial of Binge for 30 days, after which subscribers will be charged at Rs 249 per month.