Tata Sky Binge service launched at Rs 249 a month, comes with free Amazon FireTV stick

Tata Sky has launched Tata Sky Binge – a platform that brings digital content from multiple apps on the TV. The new service will be accessible through the Amazon FireTV Stick – Tata Sky Edition and will allow the subscribers to stream digital content from various apps through a single platform and single subscription fee.

The Tata Sky Binge service will be available to all existing Tata Sky subscribers at Rs 249 per month. The subscription charges will be debited from the subscriber’s Tata Sky DTH Account. The Amazon FireTV Stick is offered to the subscriber at no additional cost.

This apart, new subscribers will get three months access to Amazon Prime services at no additional cost. The service will initially offer digital content from, Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, Hungama Play through a single subscription fee. Subscribers will also have access to over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky video-on-demand (VOD) library along with favourite TV shows of the past seven days. The subscribers can access digital content including Bollywood movies, Hollywood movies, regional cinema, web-series and cricket across a mix of different apps.

The introductory pack of Tata Sky Binge will be including Amazon FireTV Stick – Tata Sky Edition as well as Alexa Voice Remote with Tata Sky Binge app pre-installed. The FireTV Stick is powered by a quad-core CPU and offers Wi-Fi connectivity for streaming the content with no compromise on the picture quality.

It must be noted that Tata Sky Binge service will work only with an active Wifi connection and a subscriber must have a TV set which contains an HDMI port.