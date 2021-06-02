Tata Sky Binge OTT content service now available for smartphones

Tata Sky Binge app is now available for download on Google Play Store and App Store. Once you download this app, you get access to 10 OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, Voot Select, and SonyLIV, among others. However, these are not available for free and you will have to buy a subscription.

There are two Tata Sky Binge subscription plans that offer a single sign-in access for the mentioned OTT apps. The Rs 299 monthly plan lets you access content from 10 OTT apps on one TV screen and three mobile screens. There is also a Rs 149 mobile-only plan, which also gives access to Binge services on three mobile screens, but includes content from only seven premium OTT apps.

If you are using the Tata Sky Binge app for the first time, then you can avail the 7-day free trial offer. The OTT aggregation app curates’ content from multiple streaming services into categories such as New Releases, Popular Movies, and Trending Now. The app even lets you find any content as per your preferred language or genre. There is also a voice search feature if you don’t feel like typing the name of a show or movie.

Additionally, the app has a unified search feature, which allows you to search content across multiple OTT platforms via a single search bar. The new Binge app has been launched for Tata Sky subscribers and you can log in easily by just entering your registered mobile number or a Tata Sky subscriber ID.

Tata Sky subscribers with a Tata Sky Binge subscription on Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ Set Top Box can also log in. You also get access to Amazon Prime, but only if you are using the Tata Sky Binge service for the first time. It is available for free for three months, but only on the TV through Binge+ Set Top Box and Amazon FireTV Stick.