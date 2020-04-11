Now watch educational ‘Swayam Prabha’ channels for free on Tata Sky, Airtel DTH

All of the 32 SWAYAM PRABHA channels offer users around six hours of pre-recorded content on four different subjects daily. All of the 32 SWAYAM PRABHA channels offer users around six hours of pre-recorded content on four different subjects daily.

Tata Sky and Airtel have announced that they will be streaming three of the human resource development (HRD) ministry’s free-to-air education channels during the lockdown. To recall, these channels were earlier only available on DD-DTH, Dish TV, and Jio TV.

These three channels are a part of SWAYAM PRABHA, a group of 32 DTH channels that provide educational content. The channels teach on topics like arts, science, commerce, performing arts, social sciences and humanities subjects, engineering, technology, medicine, and agriculture.

To access these channels, Airtel TV users can tune in to channel number 437, 438 and 439. Tata Sky will be offering these channels on number 756.

All of the 32 SWAYAM PRABHA channels offer users around six hours of pre-recorded content on four different subjects daily. It also allows students to clear their doubts by calling on a dedicated helpline.

In a statement, the HRD Ministry said that its online educational platform, called Swayam has received five times more visitors since the lockdown has been implemented.

Also Read: Airtel offers better video streaming, voice calling experience than others in April: Opensignal

“Learners can continue their education and learning sitting at home [with SWAYAM PRABHA] in this difficult situation due to unfortunate outbreak of covid-19,” HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in a statement.

To recall, Tata Sky already has a number of educational channels for different age groups. This includes its Fun Lean Pack, its Classroom pack and more. They also offer support to the children wanting to clear their doubts. And also have a dedicated portal for additional educational material that the students can access. Tata Sky also provides users with access to third-party educational channels like Topper TV.

Airtel also offers similar educational channels like Aakaash TV, Topper TV and more. However, these channels are not owned and operated by Airtel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd