Tata Play Secure, Secure+ home security service launched in India: Check price, features

Tata Play has partnered with Google to bring two new home security services in India – Tata Play Secure and Tata Play Secure+, which will include Google Nest Cam support. The company will now be providing a security surveillance service for your home via two distinct bundles – Tata Secure and Tata Secure+. Here’s all you need to know about both the Tata Secure and Tata Secure+ bundles and what they include.

Tata Play Secure+

Tata Play Secure+ is a bundle service that will include a battery-powered Google Nest Cam along with an annual Nest Aware subscription. Google is also throwing in a Google Nest Mini for free for users of Tata Play Secure+. The Nest Cam and Nest Aware subscription will then work together to keep your home under monitoring and safe.

Tata Play Secure+ will cost users Rs 11,999 for the Google Nest Cam and users will get a free Nest Aware Basic subscription for two months. From there, users can choose between the monthly Nest Aware plans costing Rs 3000 or Rs 5000 per month. The bundled Google Nest Mini device is completely free.

The Google Nest Cam offers advanced features including Person/Animal/Vehicle alerts, on-device processing, two-way communication via the built-in microphone and speaker, weather resistance and more. It is also battery powered, allowing you to place it wherever you want in the house and letting the device record even when there is a power cut.

Tata Play Secure+ will also include Nest Aware security features like familiar face detection and 30-day/60-day event video history. Tata Play will also be managing the maintenance, after-sales and other services for the Nest Cam and Nest Mini under the service. Other features include intelligent alerts, two way communication via the device, video history and HDR, Night Vision support.

Tata Play Secure

With the regular Tata Play Secure service, users don’t get the Google Nest cam, but instead will get a Tata Play Secure camera and a Tata Play Secure Subscription, worth Rs 999 and Rs 99/month respectively.

All subscription plans will also come with common features like alerts when your camera detects any sound or motion, 7 days of rolling could storage, 24×7 live feed, two-way communication and other features like time-lapse view and expandable storage of up to 32GB.

Who can use Tata Play Secure/ Secure+?

Tata Play will be bringing the Tata Play Secure services to more than 10 cities in Mumbai+ Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur and Delhi+NCR.