Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Tata Play Binge subscribers can now enjoy content from Lionsgate Play

Tata Play Binge subscribers can now enjoy content from Lionsgate Play. Here's everything you need to know.

Lionsgate Play is now available as an add-on service on Tata Binge Play.

Tata Play has announced the addition of Lionsgate Play to its Play Binge platform, which lets users enjoy content from various sources from a single window. A few months ago, Tata announced that the Play Binge app was no longer limited to those with active DTH subscriptions but was available to everyone.

The OTT aggregating platform already features a vast library of movies, TV shows, originals and channels from 14 plus streaming apps. With Lionsgate Play now available as an add-on subscription on Tata Play Binge, users will be able to watch movies like John Wick: Chapter 3, Gaslit,  Angel has Fallen, Knives Out, Tokyo Vice and more for Rs 299 per month.

Apart from Lionsgate, Tata Play Binge aggregates content from streaming services like Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, MX Player, Voot, ReelDrama, Hoichoi, Planet Marathi, NammaFlix, SunNxt, Chaupal, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, Voot Kids, Epic On, DocuBay and CuriosityStream.

Tata Play Binge has several plans which let users watch content from their favourite source, with the most expensive plan (Elite plan) giving subscribers access to content from 11 OTT platforms.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 05:10:22 pm
