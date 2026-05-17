Tata Electronics and ASML partner on India’s first semiconductor fab

ASML said it would abide by the U.S. rules, and it believed in practice the new restrictions would apply only to tools for a small number of Chinese plants capable of making "advanced semiconductors." (Image Source: Reuters)

Tata Electronics and ASML on Saturday signed an agreement to build India’s first front-end semiconductor fabrication plant in the state of Gujarat, as the country accelerates efforts to develop a domestic chip industry.

The Dutch chipmaking equipment maker’s technology will support Tata Electronics’ ⁠planned ​300-millimetre semiconductor fabrication plant in Gujarat, the companies said in a joint statement.

“India’s rapidly expanding semiconductor sector represents many compelling opportunities, and we are committed to establishing ​long-term ​partnerships in the region,” ASML ⁠CEO Christophe Fouquet said.

Tata Electronics is developing the plant in Dholera, Gujarat, with an ‌investment of $11 billion, aimed at producing chips for applications ranging from automotive and mobile devices to AI, the statement said.