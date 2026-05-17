Tata Electronics and ASML partner on India’s first semiconductor fab

The deal was signed in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Rob ⁠Jetten.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiMay 17, 2026 10:14 AM IST
ASML | US Chip restrictions | US Chip importASML said it would abide by the U.S. rules, and it believed in practice the new restrictions would apply only to tools for a small number of Chinese plants capable of making "advanced semiconductors." (Image Source: Reuters)
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Tata Electronics and ASML on Saturday signed an agreement to build India’s first front-end semiconductor fabrication plant in the state of Gujarat, as the country accelerates efforts to develop a domestic chip industry.

The Dutch chipmaking equipment maker’s technology will support Tata Electronics’ ⁠planned ​300-millimetre semiconductor fabrication plant in Gujarat, the companies said in a joint statement.

“India’s rapidly expanding semiconductor sector represents many compelling opportunities, and we are committed to establishing ​long-term ​partnerships in the region,” ASML ⁠CEO Christophe Fouquet said.

Tata Electronics is developing the plant in Dholera, Gujarat, with an ‌investment of $11 billion, aimed at producing chips for applications ranging from automotive and mobile devices to AI, the statement said.

The deal was signed in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Rob ⁠Jetten, India’s Ministry ⁠of External Affairs said, adding the two leaders also met chief executives from ⁠leading ‌Dutch companies across sectors including energy, ​ports and technology.

Modi urged Dutch ‌companies to invest in areas such as semiconductors, renewable energy, digital technologies and healthcare, while ‌both leaders called ​for ​early implementation of ​an India-European Union free trade agreement.

India has pledged billions of dollars ​in subsidies to attract semiconductor fabrication ⁠plants and related manufacturing, with eight projects underway including a $14 billion Tata Electronics facility in Gujarat.

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Meanwhile, Dutch ‌semiconductor firms ⁠are seeking new markets and geographical diversification amid export controls and trade restrictions ​linked to U.S.-China technology rivalry.

 

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