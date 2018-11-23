Toggle Menu Sections
Tata Docomo releases five new prepaid tariff plans in India

Tata Docomo is offering users call, rate cutter and data benefits on purchasing any of these five new prepaid tariff plans.

All the five new plans come with a validity between 28 days to 84 days depending upon which plan you get.

Tata Docomo has launched five new prepaid plans of Rs 35, Rs 65, Rs 95, Rs 145 and Rs 245. These plans include talk time, data and rate cutter benefits. All these ‘Combo Prepaid Vouchers’ are currently available to all Tata Docomo customers to activate on their connections.

After necessary regulatory approvals are given Tata Docomo will be merging with Bharti Airtel transferring all of its customers over to Airtel’s network.

Under the Rs 35 prepaid recharge plan, consumers will get Rs 26.66 worth of talk time with calls being charged at 25 paise per minute. Additionally, users will be offered 100MB of 3G data. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

With the Rs 65 plan, consumers will get Rs 55 in talk time with calls being charged at one paisa per second along with 200MB of 3G data. Similar to the Rs 35 plan, this will also have a validity of 28 days.

Under the Rs 95 plan, Tata Docomo is offering its users a talk time worth Rs 95 with calls being charged at one paisa per two seconds. It comes with 500MB worth of 3G data and 28 days of validity. The Rs 145 plan offers talk time worth Rs 145 with calls charged at one paisa per two seconds and 1GB of 3G data. The plan comes with a validity of 42 days.

Finally, there is the Rs 245 plan which comes with Rs 245 worth of talk time with calls being charged at one paisa per two seconds. Additionally, users will get 2GB of 3G data. The plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

