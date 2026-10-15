TASI 2026: AI safety, child protection take centre stage at panel discussion

AI is advancing faster than the safeguards designed to protect users, technology and policy experts agreed during a panel discussion at the Trust and Safety India (TASI) Festival in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 14.

The panel comprising senior executives from OpenAI, Google, and Roblox, alongside policy researchers and safety consultants, discussed AI risks ranging from deepfakes and child safety to privacy concerns posed by camera-equipped smart glasses.

They debated whether companies could manage those risks through testing and voluntary collaboration, or whether governments need to set clearer expectations vis-à-vis regulation before AI models and tools reach the public.

The panel also examined issues related to red-teaming, industry-wide sharing of safety signals through tools such as SynthID and hash matching, gaps in India’s regulatory framework, safer default experiences for children, age prediction, and safety evaluations that account for India’s multi-cultural context.

Jointly organised by the Centre for Social Research (CSR) and TASI, the two-day conference brings together industry, policymakers, and civil society to discuss AI governance and online safety, among several other issues.

Here are a few snippets from the panel discussion.

Key takeaways

-Safety must keep pace with AI: As models become more capable, their safety principles and testing need to evolve too, panelists said.

Pragya Misra, Head of Strategy & Global Affairs, India, OpenAI, said, “We have slowed down reinforcement learning and training runs because we do believe that safety should be of utmost priority. Of course, we want to hit AGI as soon as possible and we want to get there first. But we also want to make sure that AGI benefits all of humanity.”

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– Incentive is not enough: While trust gives companies an incentive for safety, fast competition pulls money away from trust and safety, one panelist argued.

Rohit Kumar, Founding Partner, The Quantum Hub (TQH), said, “Companies obviously have incentive in ensuring trust because if users stop trusting the technology over a period of time, then they will lose that vision. But this does not mean that everybody in the ecosystem has that same incentive. Sam Altman, Dario Amodei, and others have pointed out that even though they have the incentive to make the ecosystem safer, the problem is that you’re competing in a very fast-moving space.”

“This is where the role of regulation comes in, because regulation is what fits that incentive,” he added. He further called for early, flexible rules that set clear outcomes, as well as closer collaboration between governments, tech companies, and researchers.

– Safety testing before launch: Tech company executives described red-teaming models against harmful outputs, with some risks treated as grounds to delay a release.

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Snigdha Bhardwaj, Director and Global Head of Generative AI, Trust and Safety, Google, said, “We have zero tolerance for CSAM content. So, if our models produce even the slightest content like that, the launch definitely has to go slowly. There are a bunch of these guardrails, where we do this adversarial attack called red teaming, and we do it constantly till the time we feel that it means the model output meets the backtrack which we set for us.”

She also recommended an interoperable safety layer across platforms to share risk signals, tackle users hopping between services, and reduce costs and competitive barriers, while addressing privacy and IP concerns.

Also Read | Meta testing AI glasses that can continuously monitor surroundings: Report

The moderator, journalist Faye D’Souza, also raised whether new technologies, such as camera-equipped smart glasses, need stronger pre-release review or controlled testing before broad release. Sandboxing before mass exposure was proposed.

– Child safety requires safer defaults: The speakers said online child safety should not depend on parents knowing how to configure controls. They discussed age assurance and defaulting to a more protective experience when a user’s age is uncertain.

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Nicky Jackson Colaco, VP and Global Head of Public Policy, Roblox, stressed that platforms must make child safety the default rather than place the burden on parents to activate parental controls. Referring to Roblox’s age-verification measures, she said access to communication and content should depend on a user’s age, adding that stronger safeguards adopted by one company could push others to follow suit.

-Impact of AI on critical thinking: Akash Pugalia, Chief Digital Officer, TP, raised concerns about reduced critical thinking among children as well as increasingly convincing audio and video deepfakes.

“I have a 10-year-old daughter, So, whenever she asks a question, and either my wife or I answer it, she never believes us. She says, “Okay, can we ask Gemini or ChatGPT, please?” For them it’s so easy to access information,” he said. “The other thing that scares me the most is anything to do with deepfakes, anything to do with how grooming has changed. And the quality of those deepfakes has improved so much that the actual photo is unrecognizable,” he added.

-AI tools, safeguards must fit Indian context: The panel emphasised that AI safety systems need to understand local languages and cultural context, and account for differences in children’s and parents’ digital skills. It also cautioned that safety measures should not curtail access to information and freedom of expression.

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“Last year, our research team realised that learning was the key use case in India. And we had lots of young people using our models to learn in college and otherwise. But, the challenge was that the feedback we always got is that the model is just giving me answers. It’s taking away from the rigor and the learning process,” OpenAI’s Pragya Misra said.

“And so we went out and released [ChatGPT] Study Mode very early on in the process to say, can we embed the Socratic methodology to make sure that it guides you to the right answer but does not give you the answer,” she added.

– Gaps in India’s regulatory framework: TQH’s Rohit Kumar acknowledged that there was no clear global model for regulating AI safety. However, he also pointed out that the information asymmetry between tech and policy continues to grow.

Instead, he advocated for rolling out non-prescriptive policies, offering the UK online safety law as an example of how it set child safety as a norm.

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“In India, one of the biggest problems is that our tech laws essentially come down to safe harbour. It basically means they’re only looking at third-party content and saying we will hold platforms accountable only if they do not take down content asked to be taken down. But that is not a law that works for the current ecosystem of technologies,” he added.