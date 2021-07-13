Tag Heuer’s Super Mario-themed smartwatch is here, and it costs a fortune

Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer has made a Super Mario-themed smartwatch that will broaden its appeal beyond traditional watch owners. The Super Mario watch, created in partnership with Nintendo, has a price tag of $2,150 (approx Rs 1,60,186).

Tag Heuer isn’t trying to take on Apple or Samsung in the smartwatch segment with a Super Mario-themed edition of the company’s Tag Heuer Connected. Instead, the high-end luxury watchmaker wants younger customers, preferably in the age group of 35 and fans of Mario, to own this limited-edition watch.

The watch itself is identical to Tag Heuer Connected, which was launched in March. But there are subtle design differences between the two. First, you will find a red “M” logo on the push buttons and a similar logo on the strap buckles, as well as an inscription on the back of the watch that says “TAG Heuer x Super Mario Limited Edition.” “Also, the watch comes with new, animated watch faces and a gamification rewards system.

Inside, however, the smartwatch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. Moreover, it runs on Wear OS, which is dead because it has been replaced by Wear, a new smartwatch OS from Google and Samsung.

The Super Mario-themed version of Connected has a 45mm face and comes with a rubber strap. It’s water-resistant up to 5ATM, has a 454×454 pixel OLED display with sapphire glass, a battery with 20 hours of battery life, a built-in heart-rate monitor, WiFi and GPS.

The watch in, anyway, is not competing with Apple Watch. The idea behind a Super-Mario themed watch is clear: a smartwatch for a true Mario fan, perhaps the most recognizable character in the video game world. The brand’s CEO Frédéric Arnault, a self-confessed Mario fan and the son of Bernard Arnault, the world’s second-richest person behind the sprawling LVMH empire, is involved in the project from the beginning.

Tag Heuer is only making 2,000 of these special watches, which will be available in selected boutiques and at its website in select regions, from 15th July 2021.