Synopsys, OpenAI strike deal to develop AI model for chip design work

The Daybreak initiative has been expanded into two tiers – Daybreak Blue and Daybreak Red. (Express Image)

Synopsys, a maker of software used in designing computing chips, said on Wednesday that it has struck a deal to share revenue with OpenAI as the two develop an AI model for the chip business.

GPT-Synopsys, as the model will be called, will be specifically trained and tuned to take on chip design tasks, which start with a description of ⁠the ​chip’s circuits in a code-like language and span to determining how to lay out billions of transistors on a small square of silicon.

OpenAI’s model will learn how to use Synopsys software tools to help engineers ​work through ​the various trade-offs and optimizations that happen ⁠during the design process “to be able to shave off weeks, months from the design process and to ‌bring more chips to the world,” OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman said in a video announcing the news.