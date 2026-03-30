Swiss back tougher social media rules for minors, survey finds

Swiss ⁠Interior Minister ⁠Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has said she is open to a potential ban on ⁠social ‌media for youngsters.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiMar 30, 2026 08:44 AM IST
Currently, there are two parallel content blocking regimes in India.Currently, there are two parallel content blocking regimes in India. (Credit: Pixabay)
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The vast majority of Swiss want stronger protection for children and teenagers on social media, according to a survey published on Sunday, as governments and courts worldwide intensify scrutiny of Big Tech over its impact on young users.

On Wednesday, a ⁠Los ​Angeles jury found Meta and Alphabet’s Google negligent for designing social media platforms that are harmful to young people, in a ​verdict that will ​serve as a bellwether ⁠for numerous similar cases.

The Swiss study by polling firm GfS Bern ‌for the Mercator Foundation found 94% of respondents felt minors should be better protected from the damaging effects of social media, while 78% believed large technology firms have too much influence over public opinion.

Swiss ⁠Interior Minister ⁠Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has said she is open to a potential ban on ⁠social ‌media for youngsters. Her government ​is drafting legislation to regulate ‌major online platforms, aiming to make them more transparent.

The poll’s publication in ‌newspaper SonntagsZeitung follows a ​decision ​by neighbouring ​Austria on Friday to pursue a ban on social media use ​for children under 14.

The GfS ⁠Bern survey polled about 1,000 Swiss residents aged 16 and above between December 1 ‌and ⁠12. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 ​percentage points, the paper said.

 

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