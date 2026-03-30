Swiss back tougher social media rules for minors, survey finds

The vast majority of Swiss want stronger protection for children and teenagers on social media, according to a survey published on Sunday, as governments and courts worldwide intensify scrutiny of Big Tech over its impact on young users.
On Wednesday, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and Alphabet’s Google negligent for designing social media platforms that are harmful to young people, in a verdict that will serve as a bellwether for numerous similar cases.
The Swiss study by polling firm GfS Bern for the Mercator Foundation found 94% of respondents felt minors should be better protected from the damaging effects of social media, while 78% believed large technology firms have too much influence over public opinion.
Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has said she is open to a potential ban on social media for youngsters. Her government is drafting legislation to regulate major online platforms, aiming to make them more transparent.
The poll’s publication in newspaper SonntagsZeitung follows a decision by neighbouring Austria on Friday to pursue a ban on social media use for children under 14.
The GfS Bern survey polled about 1,000 Swiss residents aged 16 and above between December 1 and 12. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points, the paper said.