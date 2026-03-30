Swiss back tougher social media rules for minors, survey finds

Currently, there are two parallel content blocking regimes in India. (Credit: Pixabay)

The vast majority of Swiss want stronger protection for children and teenagers on social media, according to a survey published on Sunday, as governments and courts worldwide intensify scrutiny of Big Tech over its impact on young users.

On Wednesday, a ⁠Los ​Angeles jury found Meta and Alphabet’s Google negligent for designing social media platforms that are harmful to young people, in a ​verdict that will ​serve as a bellwether ⁠for numerous similar cases.

The Swiss study by polling firm GfS Bern ‌for the Mercator Foundation found 94% of respondents felt minors should be better protected from the damaging effects of social media, while 78% believed large technology firms have too much influence over public opinion.