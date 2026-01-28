Swiggy now lets you order food using AI chatbots like ChatGPT

Swiggy has announced a new AI chatbot integration that allows users in India to order food, groceries and even book restaurant tables using natural language prompts via platforms like ChatGPT. The feature uses the open-source Model Context Protocol to let AI agents place orders end-to-end.

Swiggy users can now order food and groceries using natural language prompts via AI chatbots like ChatGPT.Swiggy users can now order food and groceries using natural language prompts via AI chatbots like ChatGPT. (Image Source: Swiggy)

Swiggy, the popular food ordering and delivery platform in India, has announced that customers in India will now be able to order food, groceries, place food orders and make dining reservations using AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and more.

The company says it used the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open source framework that enables AI systems and chatbots to get access to the platform’s data, sources and services to execute tasks. Swiggy says it allows AI agents to perform complex tasks that previously required users to navigate multiple screens.

The new integration allows users to search and order ingredients and food using natural language prompts. For example, a user can simply type “Order ingredients needed for Thai green curry” or “Order a highly rated biryani I would love.”

The AI agent then searches on the user’s behalf, finds products and restaurants, compares options, adds items to the cart, applies best offers and coupons, gets addresses, places the order, and can even track delivery, all using a single prompt.

How to connect Swiggy to AI chatbots?

To connect your Swiggy account to AI assistants like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and others, open the app on your phone and head over to the AI chatbot’s Settings. Under Connectors, select Add Custom Connector/App, then paste the URL of the Swiggy service you want to connect to.

Instamart: mcp.swiggy.com.instamart

Food Delivery: mcp.swiggy.com/food

Dineout: mcp.swiggy.com/dineout

Once done, Swiggy users will be able to ask their favourite AI chatbot to make orders using natural language prompts.

One thing to note here is that ChatGPT currently allows users to connect to MCP services, but Gemini and other AI chatbots may not have the option do so. Also, the procedure to add Swiggy MCP to ChatGPT is pretty lengthy and may expose your data to others.

 

