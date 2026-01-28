Swiggy now lets you order food using AI chatbots like ChatGPT

Swiggy users can now order food and groceries using natural language prompts via AI chatbots like ChatGPT. (Image Source: Swiggy)

Swiggy, the popular food ordering and delivery platform in India, has announced that customers in India will now be able to order food, groceries, place food orders and make dining reservations using AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and more.

The company says it used the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open source framework that enables AI systems and chatbots to get access to the platform’s data, sources and services to execute tasks. Swiggy says it allows AI agents to perform complex tasks that previously required users to navigate multiple screens.

The new integration allows users to search and order ingredients and food using natural language prompts. For example, a user can simply type “Order ingredients needed for Thai green curry” or “Order a highly rated biryani I would love.”