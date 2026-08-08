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Tech should work even in remote regions for impact: Mangesh Wange, CEO, Swades Foundation

Mangesh spoke to The Indian Express on the impact of the Swades Foundation’s work, its technology interventions and key learnings.

Tech should work even in remote regions for impact: Mangesh Wange, CEO, Swades FoundationMangesh Wange, CEO, Swades Foundation. (Credits: Mangesh Wange)
Written by: Venkatesh Kannaiah
12 min readAug 8, 2026 07:30 AM IST First published on: Aug 8, 2026 at 07:30 AM IST

Mangesh Wange is the CEO of the Swades Foundation, a non-profit organisation working across rural Maharashtra and using technology in its anti-poverty initiatives and programmes.

Founded by Zarina and Ronnie Screwvala, the Swades Foundation has reached around 3,400 villages in Maharashtra through programmes focused on health and nutrition, education, water and sanitation, and economic development.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
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