Surge in demand of TVs, audio products post lockdown: Sony India MD

Sony is seeing a surge in demand for televisions, home theatre systems and personal audio product with lockdown being lifted across India, Sony India MD Sunil Nayyar told indianexpress.com soon after the launch of its new truly wireless headset series in India.

“We are very clearly seeing that the demand is there and the business is becoming better,” Nayyar said, adding that with people staying at home and watching movies on the OTT platforms there is a significant pent up demand in play across these three segments. However, he said that some of the other segments which are not relevant at the moment were still weak. The demand, Nayyar said, was spread across online and offline channels, though in then latter Sony has still been able to open up only about a third of the outlets.

Sony predicts that the truly wireless segment will account for about 35 per cent of the personal audio equipment sold in India by the end of next year. “Out of this, Sony expects to corner a 30 per cent market share in products price over Rs 9,000,” Nayyar said. The WF-XB700 announced today is priced Rs 9,990, while the WF-SP800N with noise cancelling is priced at Rs 18,990.

Nayyar said the truly wireless segment is meant for the younger audiences, but in the new normal of work from home this segment has become very relevant because of its comfort factor. “We are seeing good traction as people want to be comfortable. Good sound quality, battery life and less noise have become basic features,” he said, adding that there is an increase in demand in the traditional headband headphone segment too.

