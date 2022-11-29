Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 now available in India: Price, specifications

Last month, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop 5 and the Surface Pro 9 alongside a bunch of other products like the Xbox Adaptive Controller and Adaptive Accessories. Now, the tech giant has announced that the Surface Laptop 5 and the Surface Pro 9 are now available for purchase in India.

Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 5 is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor series with the company claiming an all-day battery life. Users can choose between the 13.5-inch and 15-inch options. While the smaller variant is available in both i5 and i7 series configurations, the 15-inch version is locked to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 series processors.

The Surface Laptop 5 runs on Windows 11 out of the box with both models available in 8GB and 16GB RAM variants. You can also choose between 256GB and 512GB internal storage options.

On the connectivity front, the Surface Laptop 5 comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, four Thunderbolt USB-C ports, one USB-A 3.1 port, one 3.5mm headphone jack and a Surface Connect Port. The Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch variant lasts up to 18 hours while the 15-inch version can last up to 17 hours.

Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 is a two-in-one device that comes with a 13.3-inch PixelSense Flow screen that has a refresh of 120Hz. The device can be purchased in two variants – one powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor lineup whereas the other one features Microsoft’s SQ3 processor, which is designed in partnership with Qualcomm and offers 5G connectivity.

The Intel variant is available in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB RAM variants and supports internal storage of up to 1TB. However, the Qualcomm version that supports 5G is available in 8GB or 32GB of RAM and has a 512GB internal storage.

Coming to battery life, Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro 9 Intel variant lasts up to 15.5 hours whereas the Qualcomm version can last up to 19 hours on a single charge. On the connectivity side of things, the Intel version comes with two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support whereas the Qualcomm version comes with a SIM card slot.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5: Price, availability

The base variant of the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 1,07,999 whereas the higher-end version that comes with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset and has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage starts from Rs 1,78,999.

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 series processors with the base variant that offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage priced at Rs 139,999, while the 16GB and 512GB of internal storage can be purchased from Rs 1,88,999.

Coming to the Surface Pro 9, the i5 version that comes with 8GB of RAM and 12GB of internal storage starts from Rs 1,05,999. If you opt for the 256GB variant, it will cost you Rs 1,16,999.

Those going with the i7 variant with 16GB RAM can choose between 256GB and 512GB of internal storage, which cost Rs 1,16,999 and Rs 1,67,999 respectively. The Surface Pro 9 i7 variant with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage can be purchased for Rs 2,69,999.

Both the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5 are available on Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and other select multi-brand stores.