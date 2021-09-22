Surface Duo 2 to Surface Laptop Studio: Everything Microsoft announced at its big hardware event

Microsoft Wednesday announced a number of new Surface devices at its fall hardware event. This includes the new Surface Book Studio, Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3 and the second generation Surface Duo. The new devices will come with Windows 11 onboard and more. Here’s a summary of all the devices launched today.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The most powerful Surface yet, the Surface Pro 8 comes with a 13-inch PixelSense display and brings thinner bezels, adaptive colour and 120Hz refresh rate this time. It also supports the Surface Slim Pen 2, which now is stored inside the new keyboard, where it also charges. The pen now provides a subtle feedback that mimics the feel of a real pen while being very accurate.

The larger display will also run at 60Hz and jump to 120Hz dynamically when needed. Microsoft has also dropped the USB-A port completely in favour of two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a Surface Connect port for charging. The Surface Pro 8 will be shipping with 11th Gen Intel Quad-Core processors and will come with Windows 11. The Surface Pro starts at $1,099.99 and will be available for pre-order in select markets from today. The Surface Slim Pen 2 is available for $129.99 and ready to pre-order today in select markets.

Microsoft Surface Go 3

Meanwhile, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 comes with 10th Gen Core Intel processors. Microsoft has said that the new chips will make the Surface Go 3 60 per cent faster than its predecessor. The Surface Go 3 also runs Windows 11 and has a camera that supports Windows Hello facial recognition. The new Surface Go 3 will compete with Apple’s 9th generation entry-level iPad.

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 with WiFi starts at $399.99 and is available for pre-order today in select markets. The LTE models will be available in the coming months.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Microsoft’s second attempt at the dual screen phone/tablet device looks a lot more polished. The Surface Duo 2 comes with a triple camera setup on the back comprising a 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto and 16MP ultrawide sensor. The unit is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that also brings 5G connectivity. Available in Glacier or a new Obsidian, Surface Duo 2 starts at $1,499.99 and is available for pre-order today in select markets.

You have two displays that are still separate and connected by a hinge. These open up to reveal a bigger display measuring 8.3-inches diagonally. The displays get a 90Hz refresh rate this time and come with a slight curve that lets you view elements like the time and notifications even when the Surface Duo 2 is closed. Microsoft also mentions that 150 games including Asphalt Legends 9, Modern Combat 5 and Dungeon Hunter 5 will be optimised on the device and users will be able to use both screens, with one for input and the other for output display.

Microsoft Surface Pro X refresh

Microsoft also announced a new Surface Pro X that now starts at starts at $899.99 for the WiFi-only model, and is available for pre-order today in select markets. The new Surface Pro X comes with Windows 11 out of the box and includes support for 64-bit ARM software emulation, but there are no other new changes under the hood.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio succeeds the Surface Book lineup and brings a revamped design with more power. Instead of the removable display, we now have a screen that pulls forward to turn the device into a tablet, or as Microsoft calls it, Studio Mode. There is a 14.4-inch PixelSense display that now supports 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision.

Microsoft is also using a new flexible hinge to make this design work, which will allow the Surface Laptop Studio to work in three modes – laptop, stage and studio. The Stage mode is new and users will be able to pull the display at an angle that is suitable for playing games, watching movies or creating designs with the Surface Slim Pen 2. It leaves only the trackpad visible. Windows 11 will also be able to detect which mode the laptop is in and adjust the UI accordingly.

The laptop also comes with 11th Gen Intel quad-core processors, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 1080p webcam and the Slim Pen 2 docks underneath the front edge of the laptop.

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse

Microsoft also announced a new mouse that is 20 per cent constructed out of recycled ocean plastic, as the name suggests as part of its efforts to reduce carbon footprints. The mouse also comes in a package that is 100 per cent recyclable.

Microsoft Surface Adaptive Kit

A new Surface Adaptive Kit comprises a set of keycaps, labels, indicators and other devices that are simple to use, easy to distinguish from each other and will help make Surface machines easier to use for people with disabilities.

The keycaps and bump labels included in the kit help people identify important keys on the keyboard while a lanyard opener makes it easier to pull back the Surface kickstand to set it up at an angle of choice. The company says it has worked in collaboration with people with various disabilities to make sure the kit covers a wide range of issues and provides simpler solutions.