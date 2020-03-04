Supreme Court strikes down ban on cryptocurrency trading in India, admits pleas from IAMAI. Supreme Court strikes down ban on cryptocurrency trading in India, admits pleas from IAMAI.

The Supreme Court has struck down a ban on cryptocurrency trading in India which was in place after a Reserve Bank of India’s order from April 2018. The court in its 180-page judgment said that the ban was not proportionate, and also allowed a batch of pleas challenging the 2018 circular of the Reserve Bank of India which had prohibited banks and financial institutions from providing services with relation to cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum use blockchain technology and operate independent of a central bank. “We have allowed the writ petitions,” a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said while pronouncing the verdict, noted PTI.

In the judgment, the bench noted, “While we have recognized elsewhere in this order, the

power of RBI to take a pre-emptive action, we are testing in this part of the order the proportionality of such measure, for the determination of which RBI needs to show at least some semblance of

any damage suffered by its regulated entities.”

According to the judgment, RBI’s circular was not proportionate keeping in mind the the consistent stand of the central bank “they have not banned VCs (virtual currencies) and when the Government of India is unable to take a call despite several committees coming up with several proposals including two

draft bills, both of which advocated exactly opposite positions…”

In its 2018 order, the RBI said, “entities regulated by the Reserve Bank shall not deal in VCs or provide services for facilitating any person or entity in dealing with or settling VCs. Such services include maintaining accounts, registering, trading, settling, clearing, giving loans against virtual tokens, accepting them as collateral, opening accounts of exchanges dealing with them and transfer / receipt of money in accounts relating to purchase/ sale of VCs.” It also said called on all regulated entities which provided such services to exit the relationship within three months from the date of the circular.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) was the petitioner in this case on behalf of all the cryptocurrency trading companies. We have reached out to them for a detailed response regarding the judgment and will update once they respond.

