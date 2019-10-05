‘Super-sensitive data’ will have to reside in India; Bill to be before Cabinet soon: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Over a year after a committee headed Justice B N Srikrishna submitted a draft legislation for data protection in India, the Bill is expected to be placed before the Cabinet soon, Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad told The Indian Express in an interview. He indicated that while the government recognised the importance of free data flow, it was clear in its resolve that “super-sensitive data” would have to reside in India.

Advertising

“We will take the proposal to the Cabinet very soon,” Prasad said. When asked if there was a categorisation of super-sensitive data and what it would entail, the minister said that the fine print of the law should be awaited. “I have said earlier that some degree of movement is integral in data but there are issues of critical data, super-sensitive data. I am very keen that India should become a huge centre for data economy, data processing, refinement, cleaning,” Prasad added.

The draft Bill, submitted by the Srikrishna committee, identified 13 categories of sensitive personal data such as: passwords, financial data, health data, official identifier, sex life, sexual orientation, biometric data, genetic data, transgender status, intersex status, caste or tribe, religious or political belief or affiliation or any other category of data as specified by the proposed Data Protection Authority. The draft bill mooted that sensitive personal data may be processed on the basis of explicit consent.

The submissions made by the committee have undergone several consultations, and according to the minister, the bill is expected to be finalised soon.

Advertising

In addition to looking at personal data protection, the IT ministry last month constituted a committee to look at ways to regulate non-personal category of data that includes community data and anonymised data. Non-personal data was kept out of the purview of the personal data protection bill that the Srikrishna panel recommended. Such data is usually held by large commercial entities like cab-aggregators, e-commerce companies, etc that use the community data generated on their platforms to improve their services. This is in addition to anonymised datasets also being provided to government bodies and departments by large internet companies to assist in policymaking.

Through this exercise, the Ministry of Electronics & IT plans to understand whether access to community and anonymised data should be unfettered and the implications it could have on personal data protection. However, Prasad told this newspaper on Friday that the process of bringing out a personal data protection law was independent of the deliberations of the newly formed committee.