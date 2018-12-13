Super Micro says internal audit found ‘no malicious hardware’ in its motherboards

Super Micro has told its customers that a third-party security audit refuted a report by Bloomberg Businessweek saying its motherboards had been compromised by Chinese investigative agencies. In a letter sent to its customers, the San Jose-based motherboard manufacturer says an audit found no evidence of spy hardware on its motherboards.

“As we have stated repeatedly since these allegations were reported,” CNBC reports CEO Charles Liang as saying, “no government agency has ever informed us that it has found malicious hardware on our products; no customer has ever informed us that it found malicious hardware on our products; and we have never seen any evidence of malicious hardware on our products.”

Reuters reports that the company named Nardello & Co carried an investigation on behalf of Super Micro. Nardello apparently tested samples of motherboards, including those in production and ones that had been sold to Amazon and Apple.

In October, a Bloomberg report claimed that some Super Micro motherboards contained a malicious chip plugged into its Chinese assembly lines by Chinese spies. The report further claimed that some of these servers made it into the networks of government agencies and big tech companies like Apple and Amazon. Both Apple and Amazon publically denied the report.

Super Micro CEO Charles Liang released a letter refuting Bloomberg’s claims on October 18, saying that “no one has shown us a motherboard containing any unauthorized hardware chip, we are not aware of any such unauthorized chip, and no government agency has alerted us to the existence of any unauthorized chip.”