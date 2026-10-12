Super Micro contractor pleads guilty in scheme to divert AI servers with Nvidia chips to China

The world’s most valuable company is NVIDIA, which makes the Graphics Processing Units – or GPUs – that have fuelled the global AI race. (Credit: Pixabay)

A contractor linked to Super Micro Computer has pleaded guilty in a scheme to illegally export computer servers containing advanced Nvidia AI chips to China, a federal court filing showed on Friday.

Ting-Wei “Willy” Sun pleaded guilty to four counts, including conspiracies to violate US export controls, smuggle goods from the US, defraud the country and obstruct justice. He entered the plea on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The ⁠United ​States and China are competing for dominance in AI, with both investing billions of dollars in a technology seen as critical to economic growth, national security and military capabilities.