Cyclone Amphan impact: Mobile networks down in several parts of Bengal

Super cyclone Amphan that hit parts of Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday has damaged the two states massively. As an impact of the cyclone telecom services are not functioning in several parts of Bengal since last night around 10 PM. Mostly Vodafone and Airtel users are unable to make calls, access the Internet leaving them disconnected with their loved ones amid the crises.

It is being reported that over 50 per cent of the telecom towers have been damaged or impacted due to interrupted power supply in West Bengal. indianexpress.com reached out to some people in Kolkata, and most of them told us that only Jio and BSNL services are working somewhat decently, whereas, Vodafone and Airtel services are not working at all.

“Severe cyclonic conditions on the eastern coast and massive power outages have disrupted voice and data services. Vodafone Idea teams are working in extremely tough conditions to restore connectivity at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience. Stay safe,” Vodafone told indianexpress.com.

Jio and Airtel both declined to comment.

A senior industry executive told ET, Airtel and Vodafone Idea networks have been hit in West Bengal, while Reliance Jio’s network is suffering issues in North and South region in the state.

According to the apps and website tracking website, DownDetector, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are suffering massive outage in parts of Bengal since last night. People are complaining, that they are unable to even make calls to someone and even if they are able to the call is disconnected in seconds due to poor network coverage.

