Sundar Pichai turns 48: 9 interesting fact about Google CEO (Image: AP) Sundar Pichai turns 48: 9 interesting fact about Google CEO (Image: AP)

Today is the birth anniversary of Sundar Pichai, the CEO of tech giant Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. The 48-years-old just recently addressed the class of 2020, which is graduating amidst a pandemic and told them to stay hopeful.

Pichai also recalled his humble roots and highlighted the importance of staying positive in the face of difficulties.

Here are nine things you should know about the Indian-American executive

Originally from Tamil Nadu, India, Pichai studied at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, where he received a degree in Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech).

Pichai received MS degree from Stanford and obtained an MBA from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Before his first job at Google, Sundar Pichai worked at Applied Materials as an engineer and then at McKinsey & Company.

In 2004, Pichai joined Google as the head of product management and development and initially worked on the Google Toolbar to enable easy access to Google search within the Microsoft Internet Explorer and Mozilla Firefox Web browsers.

Over the next few years, Pichai was directly involved in the development of Google’s own browser, Chrome, which was released to the public in 2008.

Within the same year, Pichai was named vice president of product development, and by 2012, he was a senior vice president, and two years later he was made product chief over both Google and the Android smartphone operating system.

Also read | Google CEO Sundar Pichai to class of 2020: You will prevail; be open, impatient, hopeful

As per Britannica, Pichai was reportedly aggressively pursued for employment by microblogging service Twitter in 2011, and in 2014 he was touted as a possible CEO for Microsoft. However in both the instances he was granted large financial packages to remain with Google.

When Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced the creation of Alphabet Inc in August 2015, Sundar Pichai was named CEO of Google, which was reorganized as a subsidiary.

In December 2019, Pichai was named CEO of Alphabet when Page stepped down, making him the chief executive officer of both Google and Alphabet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd