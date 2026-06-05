Substack rolls out new ‘Reply Rules’ feature to help creators manage responses

Substack has introduced a new feature called ‘Reply Rules’ aimed at giving creators greater control over how audiences respond to their content on the platform.

The feature allows creators to set customised guidelines for replies across posts, Notes, and chats. According to the company, creators can define specific expectations from the audience interactions, such as discouraging spam-like or AI-generated comments, or even introducing more unconventional rules.

Substack said the system learns from moderation behaviour over time. For instance, if creators repeatedly hide certain types of replies, the platform may begin automatically filtering responses that do not align with those preferences. Hidden replies will remain visible to creators who can choose to restore them if required.