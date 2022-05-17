scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Subscriptions on Apple devices will now auto-renew even after price increase

Currently, when the price of an auto-renewable subscription price is increased, subscribers must opt-in for the increased price or it won't auto-renew.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
May 17, 2022 2:14:02 pm
With this update, subscriptions will auto-renew even after a price increase, if certain conditions are met.

Apple has informed developers about a new subscription feature that will allow customers to be charged automatically even when an app’s subscription price goes up, which is not how the auto-renewable subscriptions feature works now.

Currently, when the price of an auto-renewable subscription price is increased, subscribers must opt-in for the increased price. The subscription doesn’t renew at the next billing period for subscribers who didn’t opt-in for the new price. According to Apple, this had led to some services being unintentionally interrupted for users; forcing them to take steps to resubscribe to the app.

With this update, subscriptions will auto-renew even after a price increase. But of course, this will only happen under specific conditions with advanced user notice. This will allow developers to increase the price of an auto-renewable subscription without the user having to face interrupted services or them having to take specific actions to resubscribe.

But this feature will only apply if that price increase doesn’t occur more than once a year. Also, the new price shouldn’t exceed the older price by more than $5 or 50 per cent of the monthly subscription price, or $50 or 50 per cent of the annual subscription price. It should also be permissible by local law.

In the case of such a price increase, Apple will notify users of an increase in advance with email, push notification, and a message within the app. The company will also notify users about how they can view, manage and cancel these subscriptions.

For all price increases that don’t meet the conditions mentioned above, like those that exceed the limit or occur in territories where the law requires it, subscribers must opt in before the new price increase is applied. If they don’t, the subscription won’t be renewed during the next billing period.

