Still divided about the MacBook Neo? This upcoming change could change your mind

According to Taiwan-based tech columnist and former Bloomberg reporter Tim Culpan, Apple is already working on a new variant of the MacBook Neo (Image Source: Apple)

When Apple recently launched the MacBook Neo, it shocked the entire PC industry, with some analysts believing that the low-cost Mac could hit the Windows PC market hard. The $599 Neo, comes in at about half the price of the MacBook Air, Apple’s baseline but still expensive laptop, and is cheaper than the regular iPhone 17 released last year.

While the MacBook Neo can’t be directly compared to the MacBook Air, its base model lacks the power that Apple’s other laptops offer, especially with just 8GB of unified memory, no backlit keyboard, and only 256GB of storage. This has divided many consumers, particularly since Apple doesn’t offer any upgrade options.