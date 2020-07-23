scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 23, 2020
COVID19

Steve Wozniak sues YouTube over Twitter-like bitcoin scam

Apple Inc co-founder Steve Wozniak says YouTube has for months allowed scammers to use his name and likeness as part of a phony bitcoin giveaway similar to the one that was quickly extinguished by Twitter Inc. last week.

By: Bloomberg | Published: July 23, 2020 9:52:42 am

Apple Card sexist, Apple Card controversy, Apple Card sexist credit limit, Apple Card credit limit less for women

Apple Inc co-founder Steve Wozniak says YouTube has for months allowed scammers to use his name and likeness as part of a phony bitcoin giveaway similar to the one that was quickly extinguished by Twitter Inc. last week.

Scammers used images and video of Wozniak, who left Apple in 1985, to convince YouTube users that he was hosting a live giveaway and anyone who sent him bitcoins will get double the number back, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in state court in San Mateo County, California. “But when users transfer their cryptocurrency, in an irreversible transaction, they receive nothing back.”

The scam also uses the names and images of other tech celebrities, including Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, according to the suit.

YouTube has been “unresponsive” to Wozniak’s repeated requests to take down the fraudulent videos, he said.
By contrast, Twitter reacted “that same day” after the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden and high-profile users were hacked last week as part of a similar phony bitcoin giveaway, he said.

“YouTube has been unapologetically hosting, promoting, and directly profiting from similar scams.”

Wozniak sued along with 17 other alleged victims of the scam. They are asking the court to order YouTube and its parent company Alphabet Inc. to immediately remove the videos and to warn users about the scam giveaways. They are also seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Alphabet didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, made after regular business hours in California.

Earlier this week, YouTube defended itself in a similar case by saying it was immune from liability under provisions of the federal Communications Decency Act. The 1996 law says that internet providers cannot be held liable for content posted on their platforms by users.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord first impressions, OnePlus Nord quick review, OnePlus Nord India launch, OnePlus Nord India price, OnePlus Nord price, OnePlus Nord specs, OnePlus Nord specifications, OnePlus Nord features, Should i buy OnePlus Nord, how to buy OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord rating, OnePlus Nord Indian Express
OnePlus Nord first look

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jul 23: Latest News

Advertisement