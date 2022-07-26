scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Steve Jobs’s Apple-1 Computer prototype is on the auction block

Steve Jobs’s Apple-1 Computer prototype is being auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction, with current bids at $278,005.

By: Bloomberg |
July 26, 2022 1:12:11 pm
Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is pictured here during WWDC. (File photo)

A rare piece of history from Apple Inc.’s storied early days in Silicon Valley will go to the highest bidder. Steve Jobs’s Apple-1 Computer prototype is being auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction, with current bids at $278,005. Bidding ends on Aug. 18. RR Auction sold the Apple-1 computer in September 2018 for $375,000.

The prototype, which was considered “lost” until recently, is what the Apple co-founder used to demonstrate the Apple-1 to personal computer store owner Paul Terrell in 1976. According to the item description on RR Auction’s website, Jobs and co-founder Steve Wozniak originally envisioned the Apple-1 computer as part of a $40 do-it-yourself kit. Terrell convinced the entrepreneurs to turn the product into a pre-assembled personal computer for $666.66 and gave them their first big order.

Also Read |CERT-In warns Apple Watch users of security flaw: Here’s what to do

“There is no Apple-1 without this board— it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia,” said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction.

The device passed through Wozniak’s hands, too: The prototype appears to have been hand-soldered by Wozniak on a unique “Apple Computer A” circuit board, according to auction house description. The prototype shows Wozniak’s unusual “three-handed technique” using a wire in one hand, soldering iron in the older and solder with his mouth.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...

In 1976, Terrell took Polaroid photos of the prototype, which were matched to the circuit board. The prototype was examined and authenticated in 2022 by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, who also wrote an accompanying 13-page report.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’
From The Archives

Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’

Premium
Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport
Kerala

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport

Uddhav likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Uddhav likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Premium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Her SOS

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement