scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Steam Deck users can now install games from their PC without internet

The newly introduced 'Local Network Game Transfer' lets Steam Deck users transfer games installed on their PCs without requiring an active internet connection

Steam Deck | Steam Deck new feature | Steam Beta PC to PC transferThe new feature is currently limited to the desktop Steam app. (Image Source: Valve)

If you are someone who wants to play video games on the go or want to play games from the comfort of your bed or couch, you might have heard about Steam Deck. Developed by Valve, the same company that brought us Counter-Strike, the handheld gaming device recently received an update with a new feature called ‘Local Network Game Transfers’.

As the name suggests, the feature lets users transfer their games from their PCs to the Steam Deck without requiring an active internet connection. This is great for those who have already installed games on their PCs but don’t want to download them again on their handheld device.

Also Read
tech featured
LLMs, XR to IoT: 10 trending tech terms and what they mean
SpaceX faces FAA fine for breach of launch rules
Snapchat crosses 750 million users
Snapchat crosses 750 million monthly active users, company expects to rea...
Xiaomi 13 Pro to launch on February 26: India's first 1-inch camera smart...

According to the Steam support page, the new feature works by checking if there are any other PCs on your local network and once a game is installed on one PC, all other PCs can install or update the game by simply transferring files directly from the PC instead of contacting the Steam content server. Users can see the transfer progress on the download page in the library section.

If the connection is lost, Steam will automatically use the internet to download the remainder of the game. One thing to note here is that both users need to be on the beta version of Steam and only a PC running Steam on desktop mode can send files. This means you can transfer games from your PC to the Steam Deck but not the other way around. Also, only the game files are transferred from one machine to another and no save games or configuration files are sent.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 15:59 IST
Next Story

Swara Bhasker’s husband Fahad Ahmad hits back at trolls over ‘bhai’ tweet: ‘Accept that husband and wife can joke too’

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close