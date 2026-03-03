State Department switches to OpenAI chatbot as US agencies start phasing out Anthropic

Trump said that there would be a ‌six-month phase-out for ​the Defense Department ​and other ​agencies that use Anthropic's products.(image: Reuters)

The U.S. Treasury Department, State Department and the federal housing agency are terminating all use of Anthropic products, with the State Department saying it will switch to rival OpenAI, after President Donald Trump ordered government agencies to dump Anthropic’s technology, including its Claude platform.

Trump on ⁠Friday ​directed the government to stop work with Anthropic, and the Pentagon said it would declare the AI startup a supply-chain risk, dealing a major blow to the artificial intelligence lab after a ​showdown ​about technology guardrails.

The Treasury Department is ⁠terminating all use of Anthropic products, including Claude, Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on ‌X on Monday.