State Bank of India reports cyberattack involving nearly 3,900 customer records

State Bank of India on Wednesday reported a cyberattack that resulted in the disclosure of 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information ⁠on ​the dark web.

SBI said a preliminary analysis showed that the exposed information included ​customer names, ​mobile numbers, dates ⁠of birth, email addresses, residential addresses, brand and customer ‌identifiers, along with loan records.

The lender said it has engaged an independent cybersecurity agency to conduct a comprehensive assessment and ⁠investigate the nature ⁠and extent of the data leak.

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The leak ⁠is ‌not expected to ​have any material ‌impact on the bank’s core business operations, financial performance ‌or business continuity, ​the ​lender ​said.