State Bank of India reports cyberattack involving nearly 3,900 customer records

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The lender said it has engaged an independent cybersecurity agency to conduct a comprehensive assessment and ⁠investigate the nature ⁠and extent of the data leak.

By: Reuters
1 min readNew DelhiOct 21, 2026 09:37 AM IST
sbi, sbi funds management, stock market,SBI Funds Management is India's largest asset management company, with over 12.5 lakh crore in assets under management and over 15% market share as of March 31. (Reuters file photo)
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State Bank of India on Wednesday reported a cyberattack that resulted in the disclosure of 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information ⁠on ​the dark web.

SBI said a preliminary analysis showed that the exposed information included ​customer names, ​mobile numbers, dates ⁠of birth, email addresses, residential addresses, brand and customer ‌identifiers, along with loan records.

The lender said it has engaged an independent cybersecurity agency to conduct a comprehensive assessment and ⁠investigate the nature ⁠and extent of the data leak.

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The leak ⁠is ‌not expected to ​have any material ‌impact on the bank’s core business operations, financial performance ‌or business continuity, ​the ​lender ​said.

The incident comes amid heightened regulatory focus, ​with India’s banking regulator pushing ⁠lenders to strengthen cybersecurity frameworks in recent years amid ‌a ⁠rise in threats targeting financial institutions.

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