This startup plans to deploy humanoid robots in Ukraine battlefield within 18 months

Amid the growing use of AI and robotics in modern warfare, a new tech startup is looking to develop and deploy ‘dual-use’ autonomous humanoid robots for military applications as well as heavy industrial environments.

Foundation Future Industries is a San Francisco-based robotics company with close ties to the family of US President Donald Trump.

It is in the middle of conducting tests in Ukraine for the potential use of its humanoid robots in the country’s war against Russia. Earlier this year, the company sent two of its Phantom MK-1 units to Ukraine for a pilot demonstration.

The ongoing tests are backed by the US government and conducted with Ukrainian officials. Currently, they are focused on testing whether Foundation’s robots can handle logistics in hazardous areas, according to a report by CNBC.