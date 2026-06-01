This startup plans to deploy humanoid robots in Ukraine battlefield within 18 months

Amid the growing use of AI and robotics in modern warfare, a new tech startup is looking to develop and deploy ‘dual-use’ autonomous humanoid robots for military applications as well as heavy industrial environments.
Foundation Future Industries is a San Francisco-based robotics company with close ties to the family of US President Donald Trump.
It is in the middle of conducting tests in Ukraine for the potential use of its humanoid robots in the country’s war against Russia. Earlier this year, the company sent two of its Phantom MK-1 units to Ukraine for a pilot demonstration.
The ongoing tests are backed by the US government and conducted with Ukrainian officials. Currently, they are focused on testing whether Foundation’s robots can handle logistics in hazardous areas, according to a report by CNBC.
Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war five years ago, the ongoing conflict has emerged as a major test bed for robotics and AI in combat. The war has already seen the use of robots to deliver supplies to the front line, autonomous and AI-augmented drones for precision strikes and reconnaissance, etc.
Foundation Future Industries was founded by Sankaet Pathak, Arjun Sethi, and Mike LeBlanc in 2024. Previously, Pathak led a fintech platform called Synapse that declared bankruptcy that same year. Sethi, on the other hand, is former CEO of VC firm Tribe Capital while LeBlanc is the co-founder of Cobalt Robotics, an AI-driven security automation company.
Eric Trump, the son of US President Trump, was an investor in the firm before stepping in as an adviser.
While several Silicon Valley companies are racing to build humanoid robots that can do routine chores such as fold laundry or make a latte, Foundation Future is looking to set itself apart in the increasingly crowded humanoid robotics industry by focusing on potential military use cases for its technology.
The company’s core mission is the belief that humanoid robotics should be put towards humanity’s greatest challenges rather than household chores and service roles, as per CEO Sankaet Pathak.
“I’m convinced the technology is reaching a level where it can replace jobs that are dangerous for humans to perform, and if you can do that, it’s the highest net good you can create out of all applications of robotics,” Pathak was quoted as saying by CNBC.
Based on its testing of the MK-1 units in Ukraine, Pathak said the demonstration has proved that robots have the potential to perform supply pickups and other tasks where human soldiers would ordinarily be exposed to danger in conflict regions.
Pathak further said that the company plans to scale production of its humanoid robots to thousands of units this year and start deploying them to the frontline with the US military in the next 18 months.
However, there are more than a few technical challenges that need to be addressed. For instance, Foundation Future’s MK-1 robots are currently capable of carrying only a 44-pound payload. They are also not waterproof and lack sufficient battery life to be deployed at scale.
Another hurdle for companies such as Foundation could be proving that their robots can be more practical and cost-effective for military applications than other alternatives on the market.