StarPick, fantasy sports platform now targets football fans in India during FIFA World Cup 2018

StarPick, an online destination for fantasy sports launched in India just before the start of IPL 2018. Taking learnings and user experience from India’s premier cricket tournament, the company is now targeting football fans with the FIFA World Cup 2018 just hours away from kicking off. With the craze of fantasy sports and such platforms growing among sports fans across the country, we caught up with Trigam Mukherjee, co-founder and CEO of StarPick to gain better insights into this new platform. This is what he had to say:

How is your app/service different from the current established players in this segment? Who do you consider your prime competitors?

StarPick, the product, has been developed by Scout Gaming Group, who are NASDAQ listed and one of the top gaming suppliers globally. They have put together this product using their years of experience and understanding the best practices in fantasy sports and gaming in Europe. The user experience and the flexibility to do so much within the platform makes StarPick a very exciting product. For example, a user who is not very conversant with the sport can use ‘autocomplete’ to create a team automatically; also, dynamic player pricing, users being able to create their own tournaments rather than playing admin created tournaments are some of the unique features of StarPick.

Such features make the game play easy for a first-time user and at the same time exciting for a pro level user. In addition, there are many more elements that are not there in other platforms currently in India. We are just two months old in the country but are maturing at a very rapid pace with over 600,000 users. While there are a few players in India, the space is still small to talk about any competition. At this moment all players in the space are trying to grow the space.

What is the one reason why users should choose StarPick over other similar apps like Dream11?

Our unique features as mentioned above are exciting gratification; affiliation to clubs, fan bases and superstars; and unique gameplay options like ‘heroes’, ‘flexi-five’, ‘full squad’ etc. In addition, we are the only platform where a user can play a full season instead of daily fantasy sport.

What is the user gratification model in StarPick?

Users gratification is one of the most important components. During IPL our users won a total of 10 crore rupees. During the Football World Cup we are sending 5 lucky fans to the UK to watch any English Premier League match of their choice, besides giving away 20 crores. In addition to this we are giving away televisions, phones, autographed jerseys, footballs and more.

How big a user base are you targeting in India and globally by the end of Fifa World Cup 2018?

We are currently operating only in India and targeting 1 million users by the end of the World Cup.

How was the response in India for StarPick by the end of IPL 2018?

IPL was very exciting, of course with it being the largest league in the country, it ought to be. We had signed on legends of the game like Harbhajan, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, VVS Laxman, Jonty Rhodes as our brand ambassadors and it helped us engage with the fans very closely. We grew 400% month on month during IPL.

What is your revenue model?

Our revenue model is very simple. We charge a nominal management fee with every deposit and/or transaction that is made in our tournaments.

What next for StarPick after the Fifa World Cup 2018?

We are looking very closely at English Premier League immediately after the World Cup. Besides that, we have been awaiting the England vs India series during which we are going to make our next big announcement. We have lots of Golf and F1 action coming up followed by Pro Kabaddi.

