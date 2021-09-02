scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Starlink coming to India? Here’s Elon Musk’s response

Elon Musk's Starlink satellite Internet may soon be coming to India in the near future. Here is everything you should know.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
September 2, 2021 4:33:40 pm
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite Internet will come to India, according to the SpaceX founder. Starlink, which was started by SpaceX, uses a constellation of satellites to provide Internet connectivity with lower latency. The first two satellites were launched in February 2018. As of now, the service is available in 14 locations including Australia, Chile, UK, and US, among others.

As per the post by Musk on Twitter, the company is looking to bring Starlink to India in the near future. OnsetDigital (@Tryonset) on Twitter asked Elon Musk about when Starlink services will launch in India. Musk replied, “Just figuring out the regulatory approval process.”

Starlink will allow users access to the Internet via the constellation of SpaceX’s mini-satellites. As of now, the company has not confirmed the exact timeline on when we can expect the service to be launched in India, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more.

The service is currently in beta in the regions it is available and there is no download limit. As far as speeds are concerned, they can vary from 50Mbps to 150Mbps. The latency of the internet in most locations is said to be between 20ms to 40ms.

Starlink uses mini-satellites that are positioned in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). What this means, is that these satellites are over 60 times closer to Earth when compared to traditional satellites. This is one of the regions they are capable of delivering lower latency connectivity.

The Starlink kit comes with a Starlink dish, a Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables, and a mounting tripod. The service requires a clear view of the sky to connect. There is also an app available on iOS and Android, for the setup and monitoring process.

