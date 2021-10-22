Star India to deploy high end innovations for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

In a bid to elevate the viewing experience for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Star India, official broadcaster of the marquee tournament, has announced a revamp of design and technology and the debut of some industry first broadcast innovations.

The company said that it is deploying new tools for analytics, camera technology, immersive AR graphics, virtual and automated sets, and a plethora of new cricket broadcast experience to make the viewing experience “more immersive and give a unique look and feel to the tournament.”

Stars India claims that the venues on-ground will witness high-tech integrations with ultra-modern cameras, creating 360-degree highlights using multiple patented technologies. “These facilitate the ability to showcase detailed analysis of player movements during the game. Player graphics will be refreshed and will consist of unique symbols inspired by gaming that highlight a specific trait or quality of that cricketer,” the company said in a press release.

“The broadcast design for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 receives a complete makeover where our major focus will be to enhance the viewing experience and get fans to live the game with us,” a spokesperson for Star India said. Notably, Star India says it will employ a “robotic statistic genius” called Cricko, although the company didn’t explain what this robot is or any other details about it.

Further, the company claims that a digital model of the stadium will be embedded to showcase fielding placements, wagon wheels, scoring area percentages, and countless more statistics as well as tech which produces the illusion that presenters are teleporting between the ground and the studio. “The look and feel of the presentation will be completely new as we aim to attract youth to engage and be a part of the marquee tournament. This will be achieved using world class technology such as enhanced 4D replays, AI interfaces, and automated cameras in the studios which will elevate the broadcast as we foray into new and innovative mechanisms,” the company added.

“AI driven gesture control will enable the experts to display and analyze graphical representations relevant to the game. There will also be the inclusion of indoor drone cameras in the studios, the first ever indoor installation in the Indian Subcontinent. These flying cameras give an untethered 360-degree perspective to the audience for a new viewing experience,” the company noted.

Meanwhile, the regional broadcast studios will use robotic auto framing face tracking cameras to follow the precise movements of the presenters, using computer vision.