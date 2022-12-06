Stack Overflow temporarily bans code generated from AI chatbot ChatGPT

OpenAI’s latest tool ChatGPT seems to have inspired a lot of people across the world with its organic-looking responses. From creating a news story to writing software code, it seems to excel in almost everything. However, Stack Overflow, one of the largest repositories of computer programming-related queries, has temporarily banned from posting code-related content generated on ChatGPT.

Stack Overflow is also discussing on posting content generated using other AI tools that are similar to ChatGPT on its platform. It will frame a new policy soon with clarity on all these issues.

According to Stack Overflow’s blogpost, getting a correct answer on ChatGPT is too low at the moment and it could also substantially harm the site and the users who are looking for the right answer. The blog post also writes that one concern is that many of the people posting the answers with the help of the AI chatbot have no real expertise in the subject.

“Because such answers are so easy to produce, a large number of people are posting a lot of answers. The volume of these answers (thousands) and the fact that the answers often require a detailed read by someone with at least some subject matter expertise in order to determine that the answer is actually bad has effectively swamped our volunteer-based quality curation infrastructure,” adds the post.

Stack Overflow also mentions that one of the major issues of ChatGPT is the fact that even highly inaccurate results are made to look good and are easy to produce. Similarly, due to the lack of human verification by a subject matter expert, these answers could do a lot of harm than good.

The website will also impose sanctions on users who might have used ChatGPT to create posts after this temporary ban has come into effect. Looking at the comment section of the Stack Overflow’s blog, many users seem to be happy with this decision.

It should be noted that ChatGPT doesn’t just have issues with related to the kind of code it might create. Other researchers have expressed concern that the model continues to suffer from racist and sexist biases as some of the answers have revealed. For now, ChatGPT has crossed one million users in less than a week since it was officially made available to the public.