IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Streaming: How to watch IPL match online on Disney+ Hotstar, AirtelTV, JioTV

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming: It has been just two days since the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off but we have already witnessed two nailbiters. First, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opener. The match that marked the comeback of skipper MS Dhoni to the field after his international retirement. The second match went right down to the wire and even more, as Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the super over. Marcus Stoinis’ later carnage in the first innings and later took two wickets in the final over of KXIP’s run chase to make the super over possible.

IPL has partnered with Star Sports to broadcast all matches live so everyone around the world can enjoy together with their family at the comfort of their home during the Covid-19 era. In addition, people will be able to watch all IPL matches on Disney+ Hotstar alongside a few other platforms like JioTV and more. Here’s how you can watch your favorite team play from home or on the move.

Watch SRH vs RCB Live IPL 2020 match on Disney+ Hotstar

In order to watch SRH vs RCB IPL match on Disney+ Hotstar you will need to get a subscription plan. Disney+ Hotstar offers monthly and yearly subscription plans. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan for one year is priced at Rs 399. For credit card users there’s a promotional offer that lets them buy the same subscription at a lower price of Rs 365. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription includes Rs 299 monthly plan and Rs 1499 annual plan.

Watch SRH vs RCB Live IPL 2020 match on JioTV

Reliance Jio has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to offer free complimentary service with select few plans. Jio recently introduced prepaid plans under the Jio ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer at Rs 499 and Rs 777. Both prepaid plans come with a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year in addition to other benefits.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without subscription

Watch SRH vs RCB Live IPL 2020 match on AirtelTV

Airtel’s Rs 401 plan also offers a free annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar in addition to 30GB data for a validity of 28 days. This is the only plan with which Airtel is offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription, unlike last year when most plans bundled free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free

There are some Reliance Jio and Airtel plans that provide complementary service of Disney+ Hotstar. You will just need to recharge the phone number with those plans and get the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free. The plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 598, Airtel Rs 448, and Airtel Rs 599. Select JioFibre plans also offer a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

