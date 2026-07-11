Spotify’s Release Radar gets new customisation filters for listeners

Spotify is allowing users to customise one of its most sought-after personalised playlists. The music streaming platform has introduced customisation options to the Release Radar Playlist that enable the listener to customise their playlist based on their preferences.

This playlist is updated every Friday, and its aim is to help users stay updated about recently released music by artists they follow or are interested in. With this latest addition, the company is trying to make the playlist interactive.

The new customisation feature enables the user to filter their Release Radar Playlist based on their preferences, which could include listening to specific genres, finding new artists to listen to, or browsing editor picks.