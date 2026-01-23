Spotify’s Prompted Playlist lets users manage algorithm using their listening history

For a long time, Spotify’s recommendations have seemed almost effortless. As users listen, skip, or select songs, the app quietly gathers data through its interface. It then uses these signals to curate playlists such as Discover Weekly and Release Radar, which appear as ready-made selections that often feel like the app “just knew” what the listener wanted to hear next.

Now, with the introduction of a new feature called Prompted Playlist, Spotify is taking it a step further, offering a more interactive and engaged listening experience.

Prompted Playlist, currently being rolled out to Spotify users in the US and Canada, aims to make playlist creation feel more personal and deliberate. Instead of relying solely on automated suggestions or building a playlist from scratch, users can simply describe what they are in the mood for. Spotify then combines that description with the user’s listening history to create a playlist that matches both the request and their preferences.

“We believe that technology is only as good as the humans behind it. That’s why we created Prompted Playlist, which lets you describe exactly what you want to listen to using your own words, then generates a playlist informed by your listening history and what’s happening in music right now. It’s a new way to put meaningful control of the algorithm directly in your hands, with your ideas, your logic, and your creativity. Think of it more as collaboration, not automation: You set the rules, and Spotify works from there,” Spotify on its website.

“You’re not just asking for music, you’re shaping how Spotify goes about discovering it for you. That might mean fresher tracks and emerging artists only, deeper cuts based on what you already love, specific genres to include or exclude, or playlists shaped around cultural moments. In other words, you can design discovery around exactly what you’re in the mood for, from your own take on Discover Weekly to something entirely new,” it added.

Features of Prompted Playlist

Using the feature is simple. Inside the app, users can select the option to create a new playlist and choose Prompted Playlist. Spotify then asks for a written prompt, which could be as straightforward as music for studying or working out, or as creative as songs for a rainy afternoon or a specific cultural vibe. Once the prompt is submitted, the playlist begins to take shape almost instantly.

What makes Prompted Playlist feel different from other tools is the depth of information it uses. There’s a different approach to deciding which songs are featured, as opposed to the one seen when users select based solely on recent listeners and trending songs. For their Discover Weekly playlist, Spotify draws from a user’s entire listening history, meaning their musical tastes from several years back could feed into their playlists rather than their recent activities.

Another useful feature is that it allows the visitor to change their playlist daily or weekly, and to add new music as it’s released. This does not make the music repetitive.

Prompted Playlist vs AI Playlist

Prompted Playlist is different from Spotify’s AI Playlist feature, even though both accept written prompts.

AI Playlist focuses on quickly generating a list based on a single request. Prompted Playlist, on the other hand, is built to grow and change. It also shows brief notes during creation that hint at how Spotify is interpreting the prompt, such as identifying moods, cultural influences, or preferred sound types.

The feature can also handle more personal or experimental requests. For example, users can ask Spotify to create a playlist based on songs they listened to when they first joined the platform, or to organise tracks in a specific order tied to their listening history.

Once the playlist is created, it works like any other Spotify playlist. Songs can be unselected, rearranged, or saved, which helps fine-tune updates in the future.

Here’s how Prompted Playlist can change how Spotify delicately balances its powerful algorithms and user input. In other words, instead of making all those calculations and guesses on its own, the new version of the app is listening in a little more to what users actually request.