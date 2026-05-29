Spotify’s new Podcast Clips feature lets listeners save memorable podcast highlights

Spotify on Wednesday introduced a new feature called Podcast Clips, allowing users to save and share specific moments. The update is aimed at making podcast discovery easier and helping listeners revisit memorable discussions without scrolling through entire episodes again.

“Whether it’s a piece of advice that reframes how you think, a conversation that makes you laugh, or a segment you know a friend needs to hear, those moments are often what turns a casual listener into a devoted fan,” the platform said in its official release. The feature is rolling out globally for both free and Premium users on mobile devices.

With Podcast Clips, users can tap a scissors icon while listening to a supported podcast and select a portion of an episode to save or share. The clips can be sent through messaging apps, social media platforms or direct links. Additionally, saved snippets will appear in a dedicated ‘Your Clips’ section within the Spotify library, making them easier to revisit later.

Spotify said the feature addresses a common issue faced by podcast listeners who often remember a specific conversation or moment but struggle to locate it later. At the same time, the company expects the feature to improve podcast discovery by encouraging users to share standout moments from episodes with friends and followers.

Early testing has also shown that podcast saving increases when clips are enabled, according to Spotify.

The launch comes as Spotify continues to expand podcast-focused features on its platform. In recent months, the company has added tools aimed at improving podcast navigation and creator engagement, while also increasing its focus on video podcasts and personalised recommendations.

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Podcast Clips could further strengthen short-form sharing, which has increasingly become a way for users to discover longer-form content online. In 2026, Spotify has expanded beyond music streaming with a series of AI-powered and podcast-focused features. The company has launched Personal Podcasts, enabling users to generate customised audio briefings and save them directly to their libraries.

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Other additions include Prompted Playlists for podcasts, the Taste Profile feature that lets users shape recommendation algorithms, narrated magazine articles, and new AI tools designed to improve podcast discovery, personalisation, and listener engagement.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)