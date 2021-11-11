scorecardresearch
Spotify’s new feature will make it easier to block others

Spotify is releasing a new feature that will make it easier for users to block others on the platform.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 11, 2021 4:38:59 pm
Blocking someone on Spotify will restrict that user from accessing your listening activity, your page, or any public playlists

Spotify is releasing a new feature that will make it easier for users to block others on the platform. In the past, to block someone users had to contact customer support. Now users will be able to carry out the same easily.

To block someone, you will need to go to their Spotify profile. Next tap on the three dots menu and select the “block,” or on mobile, “block user” option. The option will be visible under their username and photo, above their public playlists, and next to the “follow” button.

Blocking someone will restrict that user from accessing your listening activity, your page, or any public playlists. Additionally, you will be able to unblock a user you’ve previously blocked at any time.

Spotify has also updated its Autoplay feature. The feature will now be enabled by default when a user is playing music on Spotify Connect devices. Interestingly some users reported the issue on the Spotify Community forum, thinking it was a bug. The company confirmed that it was indeed a feature and not a bug.

Must Read |Here’s how to play Spotify directly in Facebook mobile app

“This means that whenever you play music from Spotify on a device different than natively on your phone or PC/ Mac (installable apps, not our Web Player) Autoplay will be enabled and tracks will be added to continue playback. This will happen regardless of the current active Autoplay setting. This setting affects only the playback directly on your phone or PC/ Mac (apps) and does not work universally,” the moderator stated while commenting on the feature.

