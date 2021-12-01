Spotify Wrapped: How to access your playlist for 2021

Spotify is getting ready to unveil its third edition of ‘Wrapped’ for users in India. The ‘Wrapped’ experience will shed light on what you’ve been listening to on the platform over the course of the year.

Spotify’s Wrapped feature will allow users to view important statistics related to their music listening journey over this past year. Users will be able to view their most streamed songs, most loved artists, favorite albums, podcasts, and more.

The Wrapped feature will also allow users to view detailed information, such as the number of artists they listened to, their most played song of the year, and more in a slideshow format.

The feature will be available for all Spotify users in India. In addition to users’ listening history, the experience will also allow users to discover what India and the world listened to in 2021.

Here is how you can access your Wrapped data in four quick steps:

1. Open the Spotify mobile app

2. Tap on the “Your 2021 Wrapped” banner on the home screen to access your Wrapped playlist. If you do not see the same, type “Wrapped” in the search bar and you should be able to view the banner.

3. Click on the banner. You will then be directed to Spotify Wrapped “Story”. Here you will be able to view your customized statistics.

If you wish to share the data to social media platforms, you can click on the “Share this story” button to achieve the same.

Users can also browse through a menu located below the story button that will grant them access to a number of other Spotify Wrapped features, including customized playlists of their top songs and popular tracks that they might have missed over the course of the year.