Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here: What’s new and how to get your personalised cards

Spotify Wrapped, the music-streaming service’s annual recap of all the music you’ve been listening to for the year is back for its 2022 edition. Starting today, Spotify will be sharing its in-app personalised user experience to users which will let them know their top artists, songs and genres.

Apart from the shareable story-cards that users can share on social media to flaunt their personal musical taste, Spotify Wrapped 2022 also includes a look at the top artists from India and around the globe from the year.

New features

This year, Spotify Wrapped will also include custom messages from over 40 artists including Indian artists like Shreya Ghoshal and KR$NA to International artists like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish which will be played back to top fans.

Spotify Wrapped 2022 cards can now also be shared on WhatsApp and Instagram, and Snapchat users can also unlock a new personalised lens that reflects their musical personality. Other additions include Wrapped-themed apparel for Bitmoji users and Wrapped-themed GIFs across supported GIF partners.

Spotify has also created 16 different types of listening personalities. Users will be shown which of these personalities they fall in along with their Wrapped 2022 music recap.

How to get your Spotify Wrapped 2022 card?

To get your own Spotify personalised cards, make sure your version of Spotify on Android or iOS has been updated to the latest version. Once updated, open the app and you should see a prompt to check out your top artists and more right away.

Most-streamed music in India

In India, Arijit Singh remains the most streamed artist of 2022 for the third-year in a row, followed by Pritam, AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander and Shreya Ghoshal. AP Dhillon, Tanishk Bagchi, Sidhu Moose Wala, Devi Sri Prasad and Sid Sriram complete the top ten.

‘Excuses’ by AP Dhillon was the most streamed song of the year, with over 19 crore streams through the year. Other top tracks include ‘Pasoori’ by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi, ‘Kesariya’ by Pritam, and ‘No Love’ by Shubh, among others.

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘Mossetape’ became the most-streamed album in 2022, followed by ‘Shershaah’ (the movie album) and ‘Hidden Gems’ by AP Dhillon. Meanwhile, ‘The Sex Podcast’ by Leeza Mangaldas was the most streamed podcast on Spotify in India this year.